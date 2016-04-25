© bakhtiarzein dreamstime.com

Philips Lighting IPO is looking all the more likely

Philips is continuing to simultaneously prepare for an initial public offering (IPO) or a private sale of Philips Lighting.

With equity markets’ sentiment improving compared to the first couple of months of the year, an IPO increasingly appears a more likely outcome.



However, the company has not yet concluded on all proposals in the private sale process and continues to assess the attractiveness of this route compared to the IPO, both in terms of value and conditions.



Costs related to the separation amounted to EUR 52 million in the first quarter of 2016. For 2016, Philips now expects separation costs to be in the range of EUR 200 – 225 million.