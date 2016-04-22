© rasa messina francesca dreamstime.com Business | April 22, 2016
Sony not ready to resume production
Sony is still investigating the impact and damage at its Kumamoto Technology Center which was hit by the Kumamoto Earthquakes.
Due to the earthquake of April 14, 2016 and subsequent earthquakes in the Kumamoto region, Sony informs that it will be unable to formulate the forecast for its consolidated results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2017 in the usual timeframe.
Operations at Sony Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation's Kumamoto Technology Center (located in Kikuchi Gun, Kumamoto Prefecture) were halted after the earthquakes and remain suspended.
The extent of the damage caused by the earthquakes is being evaluated and preparations for the rehabilitation of the site are underway, with priority being placed on the safety of employees. Measures to minimize the impact on business operations are also under consideration.
The survey of damage to the Kumamoto Technology Center conducted so far has revealed damage to certain parts of the building, clean rooms and production equipment. The timeframe for resuming operations has yet to be determined. The Kumamoto Technology Center is the primary manufacturing site for image sensors for digital cameras and security cameras as well as for micro-display devices.
The impact of the earthquakes on Sony's consolidated results continues to be evaluated. The suspension of operations at the Kumamoto Technology Center may have an adverse impact on Sony's operating results, particularly in the Devices and Imaging Products & Solutions segments. In addition, the earthquakes have caused damage to the manufacturing facilities of certain third-party suppliers of components to Sony, the impact of which on Sony's business operations is currently being evaluated, the company states in an update.
