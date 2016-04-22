© andreypopov dreamstime.com

Acal BFi signs franchise agreement with SiTime

Acal BFi has added a range of robust and miniature MEMS timing components to its portfolio of frequency control products with the signing of a franchise agreement with SiTime.

The new agreement, effective immediately, means that Acal BFi can offer SiTime’s MEMS-based silicon timing solutions.



“SiTime’s MEMS technology is revolutionising the market for timing products, and are increasingly being considered as the essential choice for new designs and applications. SiTime provides a very valuable extension to Acal BFi’s frequency control portfolio, complementing the excellent range of conventional timing products that we already supply,” said Lee Austin, European Business Development Director for frequency control products at Acal BFi.



“We are delighted to sign Acal BFi as a franchise partner for SiTime’s ground-breaking, silicon-based MEMS timing technology. By choosing Acal BFi, we are very confident that customers will appreciate the expert engineering support and guidance which is an integral part of Acal BFi’s service, particularly when using this revolutionary technology for the first time.” said Mark Lunsford, Executive Vice-President of Sales at SiTime.