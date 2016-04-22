© andreypopov dreamstime.com Business | April 22, 2016
Acal BFi signs franchise agreement with SiTime
Acal BFi has added a range of robust and miniature MEMS timing components to its portfolio of frequency control products with the signing of a franchise agreement with SiTime.
The new agreement, effective immediately, means that Acal BFi can offer SiTime’s MEMS-based silicon timing solutions.
“SiTime’s MEMS technology is revolutionising the market for timing products, and are increasingly being considered as the essential choice for new designs and applications. SiTime provides a very valuable extension to Acal BFi’s frequency control portfolio, complementing the excellent range of conventional timing products that we already supply,” said Lee Austin, European Business Development Director for frequency control products at Acal BFi.
“We are delighted to sign Acal BFi as a franchise partner for SiTime’s ground-breaking, silicon-based MEMS timing technology. By choosing Acal BFi, we are very confident that customers will appreciate the expert engineering support and guidance which is an integral part of Acal BFi’s service, particularly when using this revolutionary technology for the first time.” said Mark Lunsford, Executive Vice-President of Sales at SiTime.
“SiTime’s MEMS technology is revolutionising the market for timing products, and are increasingly being considered as the essential choice for new designs and applications. SiTime provides a very valuable extension to Acal BFi’s frequency control portfolio, complementing the excellent range of conventional timing products that we already supply,” said Lee Austin, European Business Development Director for frequency control products at Acal BFi.
“We are delighted to sign Acal BFi as a franchise partner for SiTime’s ground-breaking, silicon-based MEMS timing technology. By choosing Acal BFi, we are very confident that customers will appreciate the expert engineering support and guidance which is an integral part of Acal BFi’s service, particularly when using this revolutionary technology for the first time.” said Mark Lunsford, Executive Vice-President of Sales at SiTime.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments