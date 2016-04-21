© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com Business | April 21, 2016
Orbotech's SPTS division receives repeat order from Huatian Technology
SPTS Technologies, an Orbotech company, has received a repeat order from Huatian Technology (Kunshan) Electronics for its Sigma fxP physical vapor deposition (PVD) systems.
Huatian Technology, a subsidiary of the Chinese IC test and packaging services company, TianShui Huatian Technology Co., Ltd (TSHT), will deploy the additional Sigma fxP PVD systems to expand its existing capacity of 300mm packaging lines for under bump metallization (UBM) and CMOS image sensor (CIS) packaging services.
According to SEMI’s February 2016 report, China is the largest regional market for packaging equipment with 30% of global demand, and has grown at a CAGR of 19% over the past 10 years. In 2014, the Chinese government published the National Integrated Circuit Industry Development Promotion Summary, also known as the national “guideline.” One objective of the guideline is for China packaging technology to achieve world-class levels by 2020.
“China aims to be self-sustaining in ICs, with a goal of becoming 70% self-sufficient by 2025. As a result, significant investments are being made throughout the domestic supply chain,” stated Kevin Crofton, President of SPTS Technologies and Corporate Vice President at Orbotech. “With the purchase of these additional SigmafxP PVD systems, Huatian is well positioned to meet the growing demand for wafer level packaging services from its global and domestic customers.”
Mr Aimo. Xiao, CEO of Huatian Technology (Kunshan) Electronics Co., Ltd stated, “To implement our growth plan, it is important to partner with suppliers such as Orbotech’s SPTS, which share our philosophy of technology innovation and success through the highest quality customer support. The Sigma fxP PVD system delivers first-class results at a low cost of ownership, which helps us remain cost competitive and grow our business. We look forward to working more closely with Orbotech-SPTS as we continue to build our 300mm packaging capabilities for the next phase of our growth.”
