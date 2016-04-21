© vladek dreamstime.com

Mouser signs distribution agreement with IEI Technology

Mouser Electronics has signed a distribution agreement with IEI Technology, an associate member of the Intel Internet of Things Solutions Alliance and a industrial computer provider.

“This global agreement with IEI Technology continues our commitment to providing the broadest selection of Intel IoT Solutions Alliance partners’ products,” said Andy Kerr, Vice President, Supplier Management, Mouser Electronics. “Design engineers will have easy access to IEI’s world-class portfolio of embedded systems, backed by Mouser's unsurpassed customer service and best-in-class logistics.”



“With Mouser Electronics as a global channel partner, IEI can better support our customers and enhance our worldwide distribution network,” said Patrick Sung, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, IEI Technology. “By capitalizing on Mouser's excellent supply-chain services and support, we can expand our global presence and get our products into the hands of design engineers even faster.”