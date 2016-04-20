© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

EG Electronics expands in UK into the Machine Vision business area

Swedish EG Electronics AB is expanding in the UK by opening new additional operations in the country. The company will expand their existing product range with Machine Vision cameras.

Based in Brighton, the new operation will provide local support for the UK and Ireland, complementing the existing offices in the Nordic and Asia regions.



The new operations will bring further product categories of imaging and machine vision, positioning, timing & RFID which are additions to the company’s existing product categories of displays, embedded computers, storage, semiconductors, RF & microwave, EMC/Shielding, thermal management and electromechanics.



Elisabet Österlund, CEO for EG Electronics, is very excited that the company is expanding into the machine vision segment in the UK:



“We are very pleased to announce channel partner agreements with Sony Image Sensing Solutions for machine vision cameras and Hitachi Electronics for Chassis Cameras. We believe that these technologies together with the skills of Julian Parfitt and the global EG team is a combination for success”



Julian Parfitt, Managing Director for EG Electronics in the UK is looking forward to running the new operations which EG Electronics are establishing in the UK: “We are very excited to open the new UK operation and pleased with the addition of the new product categories for Machine Vision, Positioning and Timing and RFID”, he says.