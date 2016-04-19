© firaxissmooke dreamstime.com Business | April 19, 2016
Acco raises $35 million for its RF front-end mobile technology
Acco Semiconductor, a company providing CMOS RF solutions for smart phones and IoT, has closed a USD 35 million funding round.
Acco, a French-American company whose main R&D center is based close to Paris, France, is currently accelerating its business into various brands of LTE smart phones now found in several countries throughout Asia and Europe.
The company has developed and patented RF front-end technology for mobile communications devices (power amplifiers and antenna switches) that uses standard CMOS processing. The use of CMOS in the RF front-end improves functionality at a reduced size and cost for both smart phones and the Internet of Things, as well as leverages the mature, reliable, high volume CMOS supply chain.
This latest round is led by Bpifrance, through its growth fund Large Venture, with participation from investors in both the US and France including Foundation Capital, Pond Ventures, Partech Ventures, Omnes Capital, Siparex Group and A Plus Finance. The investment is timed to support the launch of Acco’s newest generation of industry standard RF front-end CMOS solutions and will provide working capital as well as R&D funds for next generation products while enabling the company to add incremental local support for its increasing customer base.
“We are excited to be investors in Acco whose revolutionary cellular radio component dramatically reduces cost and complexity,” states Nicolas Herschtel, Investment Director at Bpifrance Large Venture. “We believe Acco’s highly integrated technology perfectly fits the industry requirements and that this new equity round will enable the company to scale and achieve its commercial goals.”
The company has developed and patented RF front-end technology for mobile communications devices (power amplifiers and antenna switches) that uses standard CMOS processing. The use of CMOS in the RF front-end improves functionality at a reduced size and cost for both smart phones and the Internet of Things, as well as leverages the mature, reliable, high volume CMOS supply chain.
This latest round is led by Bpifrance, through its growth fund Large Venture, with participation from investors in both the US and France including Foundation Capital, Pond Ventures, Partech Ventures, Omnes Capital, Siparex Group and A Plus Finance. The investment is timed to support the launch of Acco’s newest generation of industry standard RF front-end CMOS solutions and will provide working capital as well as R&D funds for next generation products while enabling the company to add incremental local support for its increasing customer base.
“We are excited to be investors in Acco whose revolutionary cellular radio component dramatically reduces cost and complexity,” states Nicolas Herschtel, Investment Director at Bpifrance Large Venture. “We believe Acco’s highly integrated technology perfectly fits the industry requirements and that this new equity round will enable the company to scale and achieve its commercial goals.”
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments