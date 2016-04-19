© firaxissmooke dreamstime.com

Acco raises $35 million for its RF front-end mobile technology

Acco Semiconductor, a company providing CMOS RF solutions for smart phones and IoT, has closed a USD 35 million funding round.

Acco, a French-American company whose main R&D center is based close to Paris, France, is currently accelerating its business into various brands of LTE smart phones now found in several countries throughout Asia and Europe.



The company has developed and patented RF front-end technology for mobile communications devices (power amplifiers and antenna switches) that uses standard CMOS processing. The use of CMOS in the RF front-end improves functionality at a reduced size and cost for both smart phones and the Internet of Things, as well as leverages the mature, reliable, high volume CMOS supply chain.



This latest round is led by Bpifrance, through its growth fund Large Venture, with participation from investors in both the US and France including Foundation Capital, Pond Ventures, Partech Ventures, Omnes Capital, Siparex Group and A Plus Finance. The investment is timed to support the launch of Acco’s newest generation of industry standard RF front-end CMOS solutions and will provide working capital as well as R&D funds for next generation products while enabling the company to add incremental local support for its increasing customer base.



“We are excited to be investors in Acco whose revolutionary cellular radio component dramatically reduces cost and complexity,” states Nicolas Herschtel, Investment Director at Bpifrance Large Venture. “We believe Acco’s highly integrated technology perfectly fits the industry requirements and that this new equity round will enable the company to scale and achieve its commercial goals.”