Qorvo to acquire IoT solution provider GreenPeak

Qorvo, a provider of core technologies and RF solutions for mobile, infrastructure and defense applications, has signed an agreement to acquire privately-held GreenPeak Technologies, a provider of ultra-low power, short range RF communication technology.

The acquisition of Netherlands-based GreenPeak will allow Qorvo to expand its customer offering to include highly integrated RF solutions and systems-on-a-chip (SoCs) for the connected home and the rapidly growing Internet of Things (IoT).



James Klein, president of Qorvo’s Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) group, said, “The acquisition of GreenPeak Technologies will complement Qorvo’s market-leading high power RF portfolio with innovative ultra-low power, short-range wireless personal area network (WPAN) SoCs, ZigBee and Bluetooth solutions. GreenPeak brings a world-class technical team and solutions to Qorvo, allowing us to increase our presence in the rapidly expanding IoT market.”



Cees Links, founder & CEO of GreenPeak Technologies, said, “Our team is excited to join Qorvo and continue our legacy of creating ultra-low power RF solutions for our customers. We believe Qorvo will be a great environment for the GreenPeak team to grow as part of a much larger company serving many more global customers.”



GreenPeak will become part of Qorvo’s IDP group and will be headed by Cees Links. The transaction is expected to close in the current quarter.