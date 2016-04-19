© marvell

Marvell opens automotive center of excellence

Chip maker Marvell has officially opened its automotive networking technology development center, the Marvell Automotive Center of Excellence (ACE).

Located in Ettlingen, Germany, ACE is closely located by major OEMs and tier one customers. Automotive technological developments have advanced rapidly in recent years and the next generation of cars needs a new architecture to run a wide array of features such as full driver assist, Ultra high-definition (HD) displays and over-the-air updates. And by expanding development and education efforts in these areas with a dedicated team of engineers, Marvell aims to utilise this knowledge to advance the architecture of future connected, intelligent cars.



“Marvell is excited to extend its leadership in the automotive industry with the opening of this training facility,” said Philip Poulidis, Vice President and General Manager, Internet of Things, Automotive and Multimedia Business Units at Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. “With significant technological advancements in recent years, it is our priority to ensure our customers are current on the latest emerging automotive technologies. Germany is an important epicenter for automotive electronics advancement, and by opening this center we hope to work closely with our customers and partners in our quest to advance automotive technology.”



Ian Riches, director of the global automotive practice at Strategy Analytics, adds: “With more than 25 years of market leadership in automotive electronics forecasting experience, Strategy Analytics is at the pulse of the auto industry and closely watching the development of today’s Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) technologies. Marvell has a rich history in pushing the boundaries and bringing to market innovative technologies that continue to shape the future of the automotive industry. With the formal announcement of Marvell’s Automotive Center of Excellence in Germany, the company is better positioned to drive new automotive designs and technologies forward. The global market for ADAS is forecast to reach $41 billion by 2023, with sensor revenue exceeding USD 15.0 billion in the same year. With Marvell’s commitment to this market, we’ll see great advancements coming ahead.”



The Marvell engineering design team is responsible for dedicated automotive products such as switch, end-node system-on-chips (eSoCs), gateways and automotive software.