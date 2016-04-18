© kyocera

Kyocera to break ground on third Kyoto manufacturing facility

Kyocera will start constructing its third manufacturing facility at its Kyoto Ayabe complex in Ayabe City, Japan this week.

The new facility will produce miniaturized, low-profile organic packages to house microelectronic devices used inside smartphones, tablet PCs and related mobile communications equipment.



Until April 1, 2016, the Kyoto Ayabe complex was operated by the former Kyocera Circuit Solutions, Inc. (KCS), a Kyocera subsidiary specialising in high-density organic wiring boards, packages and large-scale printed motherboards for semiconductor devices. On April 1, 2016, KCS was merged into Kyocera Corporation as part of a business integration strategy to enhance the development of new products and markets while further expanding business synergies.



The new – third – building is targeted for completion in December 2016.