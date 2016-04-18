© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Solmates to deliver PLD equipment to imec

Solmates has received an order for its Pulsed Laser Deposition (PLD) equipment from nanoelectronics research center imec. The system is scheduled for delivery to imec in Leuven, Belgium during Q2 2016.

Solmates’ PLD equipment is aims to help in accelerating the entry of new processes into commercial products. Solmates will become a member of imec’s Industrial Affiliation Program (IIAP) Beyond CMOS. This program focuses on the integration and benchmarking of novel device concepts beyond traditional transistor scaling. These include piezoelectrics for alternative computing devices and 2D materials such as graphene and MoS2 for ultimate scaling.



“This important and significant deal fits our roadmap towards mainstream CMOS compatibility” commented Solmates’ CEO Arjen Janssens, “Imec is a world-leading center for nanoelectronics with significant global partnerships and therefore represents the perfect gateway to this key market.”



Solmates’ PLD platform is the next disruptive deposition technology following the adoption of atomic layer deposition (ALD) for thin film manufacturing. The technology uses a laser to create a plasma of the material to be deposited, enabling industrial quality deposition of new generation materials. An automated tool offers high yield, customized deposition of various ‘More than Moore’ materials on a wide variety of different substrates.