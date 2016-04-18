© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

LG Chem reportedly planning new EV battery plant in Poland

LG Chem, the South Korean company is planning to construct a new factory focused on batteries for electric vehicles in Poland.

The plant is reportedly scheduled to be completed in about one and a half year, according to a Reuters report citing a source familiar to the matter.



The facilities will be built in Wroclaw and will have a production capacity of about 229'000 EV batteries per year; which would make the new facility the company's second-biggest SV battery factory after China, the report continues.