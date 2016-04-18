© alexey utemov dreamstime.com

Intel preparing for mass layoffs?

American chip giant Intel is reportedly preparing for a new round of layoffs – which could be more significant than last years.

The Oregonian reports that the company is planning to reduce its workforce across business units this spring. The planned cutbacks – which will reduce the employment at some parts of the business by double-digit percentages – could start as soon as just after the company reports its Q1 results, the reports continues citing multiple sources inside the company.



The sources told the paper that the cutbacks ahead – will be considerably larger than those of last year, when the company reduced its workforce by more than 1'100.