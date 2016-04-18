© trueffelpix dreamstime.com

Socionext Europe namesToshihiko Tanaka as new president

Socionext Europe has appointed Toshihiko Tanaka as its new president, effective 1st April 2016. He will also assume the role of president for Socionext Embedded Software Austria (SESA), a subsidiary of SNEU.

Socionext is a supplier of System-on-Chip solutions focusing on imaging, networking and computing technologies. Formed from the fusion of the System LSI businesses of Fujitsu and Panasonic, Socionext began operations on 1st March 2015.



Mr. Tanaka replaces Shoji Ohashi who will return to Japan to take responsibility for Socionext’s Supply Chain Management.



Mr. Tanaka brings over 35 years of global semiconductor experience, having first joined Fujitsu in 1979. Following a number

of management roles in both operations and production planning, he spent 7 years as Marketing Director/General Manager. From March 2015 until now, Mr. Tanaka served as Vice President, Global Management, Sales, Marketing and Supply Chain for Socionext Inc.



Mr. Tanaka, who will be based at Socionext’s European headquarters in Langen, Germany, said “I am very happy to take on this new position and am looking forward to working with our customers and the excellent team we have here in Europe and to ensure we live up to our company philosophy of providing a better quality experience.”