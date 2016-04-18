© gualtiero boffi dreamstime.com

Atmel and Rockchip join ARM global university program

ARM has expanded its Global University Program Alliance in China through new partnerships with Atmel, a subsidiary of Microchip, and Rockchip, a China-based integrated circuit (IC) design company.

The addition of both partners aims to further enable the development of high-quality education kits based on their respective areas of expertise. As a result, university students across China will have access to an wider range of professional-standard ARM based hardware and software platforms, technologies and development tools.



“ARM’s active involvement in China’s national university and college curriculum reform project has resulted in an increasing number of students developing and enhancing the skills required to succeed in the modern workplace,” said Khaled Benkrid, director of education, worldwide university program, ARM. “Atmel and Rockchip’s participation in the program is an important step toward further driving the development of these skills across applications ranging from mobile computing to Internet of Things (IoT) devices.”



“We believe that it is essential for students to gain early access to ARM-based SoC technologies, which will in return foster their future career development and create a new pool of talent for our industry,” said Wayne Wu, general manager, Atmel Shanghai. “Working with ARM, Atmel will deliver a range of technologies designed to enable students to create competitive, secure designs and implement them seamlessly.”