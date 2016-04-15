© vladek dreamstime.com

Qualcomm signs 3G/4G patent license agreement with EWPE

Qualcomm Incorporated has entered into a new 3G and 4G Chinese Patent License Agreement with Zhuhai Ewpe Information Technology Inc. (EWPE), a subsidiary of Gree Electric Appliances, Inc.

Under the terms of the agreement, Qualcomm has granted EWPE a royalty-bearing patent license to develop, manufacture and sell 3G WCDMA and CDMA2000 (including EV-DO) and 4G LTE (including “3-mode” GSM, TD-SCDMA and LTE-TDD) subscriber units for use in China.



“We are pleased to enter into this license agreement with Qualcomm, which again demonstrates our recognition and protection of IP,” said Dong Mingzhu, chairman and president of Zhuhai Gree Electric Appliances Inc. “We look forward to bringing new choices in 3G/4G devices for Chinese consumers. This license from Qualcomm will support us in bringing new and exciting devices that have the power, functionality and connectivity in demand today.”



“Qualcomm is pleased to help drive value for OEMs through the licensing of our advanced technologies,” said Derek Aberle, president of Qualcomm Incorporated. “We are looking forward to seeing EWPE enter the mobile device market and bring a competitive line of GREE devices to consumers.”