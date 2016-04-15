© begemot 30 dreamstime.com

Data Respons: Positive international development

"Data Respons continues the development towards becoming a more international company and 70 % of revenues are now generated outside of Norway. Sweden starts the year with strong growth and a record high order intake," says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons ASA.

Operating revenue for the first quarter was NOK 244 million (241), a growth of 1 %. EBIT amounted to NOK 12.1 million (14.5). Operating cash flow was NOK 4.5 million (1.6). Order intake for the period was NOK 252 million (340). The order backlog at the end of the year was NOK 759 million (734).



"The quarter is characterised by a strong development in Sweden and internationally, while the Norwegian operation experience declining revenues based on the demanding market conditions in Oil & Gas and Maritime sectors. Looking into our order intake, we can see that this development will continue throughout the year. Our focus will be on growth in our international operations, while the attention in Norway will be on cost-efficiency initiatives in combination with turning sales towards new markets and industry sectors," says Ragnvaldsen.



The company received several important contracts at the end of the quarter and had a good order intake internationally. The positive development in Sweden and Germany counteracts the more challenging market in Norway. In total, the company has high activity and a solid order backlog, which provides a sound basis for a good 2016, the company states in a press release.



NOK 1 = EUR 0.10771 (Oanda 15-04-2016)