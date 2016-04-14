© otnaydur dreamstime.com

Kilopass partners with Mie Fujitsu

Kilopass Technology, s provider of semiconductor embedded non-volatile memory (NVM) intellectual property (IP), and Mie Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (MIFS) have signed a technology development agreement for the first of several one-time programmable (OTP) enablement projects.

In this phase of the agreement, Kilopass will port its OTP NVM Intellectual property (IP) to MIFS's 40-nanometer (nm) low-power (40LP) process. Designers using the MIFS 40LP process will be able to integrate Kilopass' XPM 128kbit to optimise power efficiency and performance of their designs.



"It's a pleasure to work with forward-looking Mie Fujitsu Semiconductor," says Charlie Cheng, Kilopass' chief executive officer. "Fujitsu is long known for its unique and differentiated strategic value to its customers and partners. This partnership is the beginning of many collaborative efforts with Mie Fujitsu to help it achieve its corporate objective."



MIFS, a subsidiary of Fujitsu Semiconductor, is a pure-play foundry based on 300-mm wafer manufacturing facilities to offer 40LP CMOS logic process as well as originally developed technologies such as 55nm, 65nm, and 90nm CMOS, focusing on ultra-low power, non-volatile memory for the Internet of Things (IoT) market and automotive electronics in Japan.



"Kilopass distinguishes itself with ultra-low power and high-performance embedded memory IP, important considerations for IoT applications," adds Mutsuaki Kai, vice president of Technology Development Division at MIFS. "Our customers have exceedingly stringent requirements that will be satisfied with Kilopass' offerings. We believe it will become a respected partner and look forward to the exciting new developments to come."