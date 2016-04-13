© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

Mouser and RFaxis sign global distribution agreement

Mouser Electronics has entered into a global distribution agreement with RFaxis, the creator of a RF Front-end Integrated Circuit (RFeIC).

Mouser will carry several of RFaxis' CMOS-based radio frequency (RF) solutions. The global agreement extends the reach of RFaxis' worldwide sales network and provides Mouser with an expanded and differentiated RF portfolio.



The RFaxis product line feature the company's integrated, single-chip, single-die RFeICs. The RFeIC architecture integrates the PA, LNA, transmit and receive switching circuitry; associated matching networks; and harmonic filters in a standard CMOS process.