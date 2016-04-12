© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Inmarsat selects Kontron as key supplier for EAN

Inmarsat will deploy Kontron equipment as part of the airborne segment for the new European Aviation Network (EAN).

Inmarsat’s EAN is the much anticipated connectivity solution designed specifically to meet the needs of airlines and their passengers across the busy traffic routes of Europe. EAN is delivered through S-band satellite connectivity, combined with a 4G Air-to-Ground (ATG) terrestrial network. This hybrid solution will provide the optimal broadband service to airline passengers and cabin crew over Europe and adjoining airspace. The ATG is being delivered through a unique partnership between Inmarsat and Deutsche Telekom.



Kontron will provide the hardware products necessary to implement the cabin Wi-Fi network onboard the aircraft, and will host Inmarsat’s application software for optimized Internet connectivity and network management. Additional entertainment and operational features are planned as the system is rolled out. The Kontron products to be installed include the company’s ACE Flight 4608 airborne server. In addition, Inmarsat and Kontron plan to collaborate on future development of next-generation technologies for the In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity (IFE&C) market.



“Inmarsat selected Kontron for the EAN program based on a proven track record in the IFE&C market, and its ability to meet Inmarsat’s needs in terms of advanced server processing power,” said Peter Ansbro, VP Aviation Service Delivery & Assurance. The fact that Kontron is a well-known European-based corporation with significant regional footprint and existing relationships is an added benefit.”



“The agreement with Inmarsat is an important milestone in our strategic growth plan for the global aviation market,” said Jim Vandesteeg, Head of Avionics Business Line at Kontron. “The Inmarsat EAN is expected to be a game changer for European airlines, and we are pleased to be part of this exciting program. The Kontron ACE Flight 4608 will be the first 8-core airborne server to be deployed, and Inmarsat will be the initial customer due to their significant processing requirements.”