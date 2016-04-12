© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Advanced MP opens new offices in Hong Kong

Electronic component distributor, Advanced MP, is expanding in Hong Kong with the opening of new facilities.

The new 16'000 square-feet facilities in Hong Kong are located in the New Territories, providing quick access to transportation services and a close proximately to the company's business partners. .



To maintain and ensure the delivering of quality products, the new facilities will house QC testing equipment per IDEA-QMS-9090 standard. The new facilities along with its customized Oracle software and data analytics will optimize the turnaround time between receiving and shipping for AMPT’s Hong Kong operation.



“With our 38 year of successful history, Advanced MP has always prioritized the investment in the growth and efficiency of the company. We are confident that the APAC region will continue to play a major role in supplying and manufacturing technology products. The investment in the new facilities is in line with our continuous improvement of our resources and procedures to better serve our customers in sourcing, inventory management, and quality control” commented Kamran Malek, Vice President of Marketing and Asia Director at Advanced MP.