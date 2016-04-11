© andreypopov dreamstime.com

Precise Biometrics to supply solution to US Department of Defense

Precise Biometrics has – through a channel partner – been awarded a framework agreement for Tactivo from the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) within the US Department of Defense.

The contract value is a minimum of USD 120'000 to a maximum of USD 3.1 million over a base period of one year with another two optional years.



DLA intends to expand its user base of a mobility solution with Tactivo that provides secure e-mail and browsing capabilities on iPhone and iPad. The solution is based on the existing Common Access Card (CAC) infrastructure and adds to the overall usability of the long standing smart card system. The current user base is 5 500 users and DLA anticipates expansion of an additional 13'000 users.



“We are delighted that the Defense Logistics Agency has decided to expand its user base and make a major implementation of Tactivo. The solution makes it possible to take advantage of existing PIV/CAC infrastructure as it is today, and go mobile while ensuring a high level of security, says Håkan Persson, CEO of Precise Biometrics. There are a wide range of mobility solutions with Tactivo available today, and we believe this major implementation will further increase the interest in going mobile with Tactivo”.



The first order in the framework agreement has been placed through Precise Biometrics’ channel partner and includes Tactivo for iPhone 6 to a value of SEK 850'000 SEK (USD 104'000).