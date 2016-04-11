© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Powerbox acquires Power Technics assets

Powerbox has acquired the assets of former Power Technics BV, based in Etten-Leur, the Netherlands. The assets includes products IPs, laboratory equipment and warehouse.

Power Technics develops, designs, and produces electronic power supplies for industrial, aviation, shipping, rail, telecommunications, OEM, and medical applications. This acquisition will strengthen Powerbox design capabilities for demanding applications.



“Powerbox and PowerTechnics have a longstanding relationship in jointly designing power solutions for complex Marine and Defense industry systems meeting and exceeding high quality demand and with great customer satisfaction” said Louis Masreliez VP of Sales Northern Europe. “Adding Power Technics resources and competences into Powerbox will benefit to all of our customers and will guarantee business continuation to the large base of installed products developed by Power Technics.



Power Technics will be fully integrated within the Powerbox Group and will remain located in the same facility in The Netherlands.