Schurter expands to Poland

Component manufacturer Schurter has expanded its presence in Europe by establishing a new Polish subsidiary – Schurter Electronics Sp. z o.o.

With the new subsidiary – Schurter Electronics Sp. z o.o. – in Warsaw, Poland, the company is strengthening its local presence with a Polish Sales Agency.



The decision to expand to Poland came due to the increasing demand for electronic components on the Polish market. And Poland has also announced ambitious economical targets – this encloses electronics used in automotive, medical devices, renewable energy or generally in industrial applications.