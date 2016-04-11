© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Plessey signs license agreement with PhytoLux

Plessey has signed a global exclusive license agreement to manufacture and sell the PhytoLux horticultural lighting solutions.

Plessey has taken on the operational, technical and commercial activities of PhytoLux. Steve Edwards, founder and MD of PhytoLux, now head of the LED lighting solutions division of Plessey, said, "Plessey, one of the UK's most prestigious engineering brands, is at the forefront of the global LED Lighting revolution. We are very excited to have reached this agreement with them and are looking forward to delivering our unique solution to the global horticultural market over the coming months and years."



Michael LeGoff, Plessey CEO, commented, "Steve and the team at PhytoLux have built an impressive record of innovation and proof of concept with the researchers and industrial growers in the UK.The horticultural market is a key growth area for solid-state lighting and is without a significant dominant player. We believe we have an opportunity to be that dominant player with the PhytoLux end product.



"Our GaN-on-silicon, MAGIC, technology for power LED applications is perfect for these kinds of directed lighting applications where we have very tight wavelength control. The next generation Plessey LEDs with integrated electronics and optics will further add to the intrinsic advantages of the PhytoLux range of products. We are very excited about the prospects of this deal in one of the fastest growing sectors for LED lighting," continued LeGoff.