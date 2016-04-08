© pichetw dreamstime.com

Molex acquires Interconnect Systems

Manufacturer of electronic solutions, Molex, is acquiring Interconnect Systems, Inc. (ISI) which specialises in the design and manufacture of high density silicon packaging with advanced interconnect technologies.

According to Tim Ruff, senior vice president, Molex, the acquisition enables Molex to offer a wider range of fully integrated solutions to customers worldwide. “We are excited about the unique capabilities and technologies the ISI team brings to Molex. ISI’s proven expertise in high-density chip packaging strengthens our platform for growth in existing markets and opens doors to new opportunities.”



Headquartered in Camarillo, California, ISI delivers advanced packaging and interconnect solutions to OEMs in a range of industries and technology markets, including aerospace & defense, industrial, data storage and networking, telecom, and high performance computing.



“We are thrilled to join forces with Molex. By combining respective strengths and leveraging their global manufacturing footprint, we can more efficiently and effectively provide customers with advanced technology platforms and top-notch support services, while scaling up to higher volume production,” said Bill Miller, president, ISI.