Bang & Olufsen sells ICEpower

Bang & Olufsen divests ICEpower in a management buyout supported by private equity firm Industri Udvikling

Bang & Olufsen has signed an agreement to divest 100% of the shares in ICEpower in a management buyout supported by private equity company Industri Udvikling.



ICEpower will continue to provide class D audio solutions to manufacturers of professional and consumer audio products, including Bang & Olufsen. The ICEpower management team and Industri Udvikling aims to develop ICEpower further and consolidate its position in the audio engineering market.