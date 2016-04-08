© vladek dreamstime.com

Kontron selected by Turkish Technic for new Airline program

Turkish Technic will deploy Kontron’s integrated, application-ready platforms as part of a new program with Turkish Airlines, a Star Alliance member.

The Wireless Inflight Entertainment System “SKYFE”, developed jointly by Havelsan and Turkish Technic, has been selected by Turkish Airlines for deployment on its narrowbody fleet.



Based at Istanbul’s Atatürk Airport, Turkish Technic is an aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) service company in the region. It is also establishing itself as a research and development center for aircraft cabin products. Havelsan, based in Ankara, is the software provider for the system.



Kontron will provide the complete set of hardware products necessary to implement the Cabin Wi-Fi network in the new SKYFE system. These products consist of the Kontron ACE Flight Server and the Cab-n-Connect Wireless Access Point.



“The selection of SKYFE by Turkish Airlines is a major success for the Turkish Technic, Havelsan and Kontron team,” said Helina Aykurt, Avionics Customer Program Manager at Kontron. “With Kontron’s global reach, we have been able to add value to the deployment process by working closely with the SKYFE team to support their system integration, installation design, airworthiness approvals and flight test program.”