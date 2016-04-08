© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

Richardson RFPD enters expanded franchise with Sierra Wireless

The new agreement builds on the long-term collaboration between the two companies, as well as a mutual commitment to serve the emerging industrial IoT market.

Under the terms of the agreement, Richardson RFPD will sell Sierra Wireless cellular modules and modems to its audience. Effective immediately, and with a focus on industrial connectivity, Richardson RFPD will sell and support a portfolio of Sierra Wireless products, including 2G, 3G and 4G embedded cellular modules and modems.



“We chose a global distributor like Richardson RFPD, because they offer a very high level of technical field expertise and global support,” stated Jin Pak, vice president of worldwide M2M and automotive sales, OEM Solutions Business Unit, Sierra Wireless. “Richardson RFPD’s field team has the technical knowledge and experience necessary to guide customers through the entire product selection and design process. In an emerging market like IoT, it’s important that we have the right level of local support, and Richardson RFPD’s global capabilities are a great fit.”



“Our technical sales and engineering teams that are deployed in several countries in the Americas, Europe and Asia are helping a broad range of customers get their connected products and services to market faster,” commented Rafael R. Salmi, Ph.D., Richardson RFPD’s president. “Our team is ready to present Sierra Wireless’ innovative multi-region, multi-carrier IoT solutions by supporting customers through design-in to field trials and, ultimately, global deployment.”