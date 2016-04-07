© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

RS inks distribution deal with Intel

RS Components, the trading brand of Electrocomponents, has signed a global agreement with Intel for the distribution of a range of the company’s computing and embedded development products.

The Intel or Intel-based products which will be available from RS include the complete Intel Edison development platform and the Intel Compute Stick, as well as various other devices including Intel Atom processor-based single-board computers and a range of Intel Solid-State Drives that offer densities from 64GB up to 1.6TB.



"Intel is a global technology leader and an increasingly important player in embedded development technologies," said Fred Knowles, VP Product Management at RS Components. "This new global distribution agreement means that Intel technologies are now easily available at the touch of button via the RS website for fast delivery from our global warehouses."



"We are excited to see RS Components bring innovative Intel products and technologies to a broad set of global customers," said Rod O’Shea, General Manager, EMEA Direct and Channel Sales at Intel. "Empowering innovators, makers and entrepreneurs is a priority for Intel and enabling easy access to these technologies is an important step."