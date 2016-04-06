© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Würth Group acquires House of Threads

The German group is acquiring Birmingham, Alabama-based company House of Threads – along with its sister company based in Querétaro, Mexico

Würth House of Threads is now part of Würth Industry of North America (WINA), providing assembly technology in the USA. The new business supports WINA's continued growth strategy and boosts its access to new and adjacent markets. House of Threads generated sales in the amount of USD 42.1 million for 2015. It currently has 108 employees on its payroll and has over 1'200 active customers.



"WINA's growth strategy is to expand our core assets into profitable, complementary market segments and locations," said Marc Strandquist, Executive Vice President of the Würth Group.



"We are excited to be joining the Würth team," says Foster Yeilding, President of Würth House of Threads. "This consolidation will allow us to enhance our customer service for existing accounts and acquire additional customers within the construction and OEM industries."