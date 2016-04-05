© saab

SAAB gets order from Swedish Armed Forces (FMV)

Defence- and security company Saab has signed a three-year agreement with the Swedish Defence Material Administration regarding continued maintenance and upgrades of air traffic management- and airport systems at all the Swedish Air Force’s airports and air bases.

- Saab offers high-tech systems for traffic management and this upgrade of air traffic management systems at all the air force’s airports further reinforces our position as supplier to FMV, says Anders Carp, head of Saab business unit Traffic Management.

The air traffic management system includes several products from Saab’s portfolio of systems for air traffic management towers, which aim to create an integration of various systems to streamline and facilitate air-traffic controller’s work.



Saab will also be responsible for ensuring that all the functions are technically sustainable against current and future requirements, by monitoring developments in this industry, performance monitoring, verification and validation. The agreement also includes maintenance, upgrades and replacement of equipment.



The agreement runs 2016-2018 with an option for a three-year extension.