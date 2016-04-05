© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Littelfuse completes Menber’s S.p.A acquisition

Littelfuse has completed the acquisition of Menber’s S.p.A., headquartered in Legnago, Italy.

Menber’s specializes in the design, manufacturing, and selling of manual and electrical battery switches and trailer connectors for commercial vehicles. The company had sales of approximately EUR 21 million in 2015 and employs approximately 120 staff. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.



“The acquisition of Menber’s is an important step forward in our strategy to expand the Littelfuse commercial vehicle product platform globally,” said Dave Lesperance, vice president and managing director, commercial vehicle products for Littelfuse. “Menber’s brings a European presence that grants us additional global channel access, strengthens our engineering resources and adds advanced product technologies to our portfolio.”



Simonetta Soave, president of Menber’s, said, “Joining the Littelfuse team is an exciting opportunity for Menber’s. Littelfuse has a strong global footprint and engineering expertise that will enable us to better serve our customers and expand our products into new markets.”