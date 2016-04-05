© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Precise Biometrics signs license agreement with MStar

Precise Biometrics has entered an agreement with MStar for licensing of Precise Biometrics’ algorithm solution for fingerprint recognition in mobile devices, Precise BioMatch Mobile.

The license agreement will generate royalty revenue based on sales of fingerprint sensors from MStar that includes Precise BioMatch Mobile. As always with royalty revenues – they are volume dependent and can rarely be forecasted. The agreement includes a limited initial fixed fee for the right to integrate and use Precise Biometrics’ software, which will be recognized starting from the first quarter 2016.



“MStar is a prestigious company in the field of touch panel IC. We are looking forward to the collaboration with MStar, which further strengthens our local presence in Asia and our position as the leading supplier of fingerprint software”, says Håkan Persson, CEO of Precise Biometrics.



“Precise Biometrics offers fingerprint software with industry leading performance. The agreement with Precise Biometrics enables us to offer leading fingerprint solutions that provides convenient and secure verification of people´s identity on mobile devices. The addition of the fingerprint product will further enhance our position in the touch panel market with the common customer base”, says SY-Lin, director of Touch Business Unit at MStar.