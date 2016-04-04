© pichetw dreamstime.com Business | April 04, 2016
GigOptix to acquire Magnum Semiconductor
GigOptix has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Magnum Semiconductor, Inc., a privately-held Milpitas, California-based provider of silicon ICs, SoCs, software, and IP for the professional video broadcast and IoT camera markets.
GigOptix will acquire Magnum in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately USD 55 million. The acquisition is expected to become effective on Tuesday, April 5, 2016, and upon closing, GigOptix will be renamed GigPeak, Inc., and begin to operate under that name the following day.
“We have a long and proven track record of acquiring and integrating cutting edge technology companies in the most financially prudent manner. The acquisition of Magnum Semiconductor, our eighth acquisition since inception, is another important step in realizing our initial 2007 roadmap vision and strategic plan to expand GigOptix through inorganic and organic growth. With the addition of Magnum Semiconductor, we have taken a meaningful step in expanding our product portfolio to further enhance our mission of enabling high-speed and high-quality information streaming end-to-end over the network, from the core to the consumer,” said Dr. Avi Katz, GigOptix’s Founder, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer.
Gopal Solanki, Chief Executive Officer and President of Magnum Semiconductor stated, “The combination of GigOptix’s leading edge wired and wireless high-speed communication technology, combined with Magnum’s professional quality video compression and SoC hardware and software expertise creates a unique and powerful platform for streaming video. The Magnum team is excited to join forces to develop solutions for a future where video presence is pervasive and widely deployed at both the consumer and commercial premises.”
“We have a long and proven track record of acquiring and integrating cutting edge technology companies in the most financially prudent manner. The acquisition of Magnum Semiconductor, our eighth acquisition since inception, is another important step in realizing our initial 2007 roadmap vision and strategic plan to expand GigOptix through inorganic and organic growth. With the addition of Magnum Semiconductor, we have taken a meaningful step in expanding our product portfolio to further enhance our mission of enabling high-speed and high-quality information streaming end-to-end over the network, from the core to the consumer,” said Dr. Avi Katz, GigOptix’s Founder, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer.
Gopal Solanki, Chief Executive Officer and President of Magnum Semiconductor stated, “The combination of GigOptix’s leading edge wired and wireless high-speed communication technology, combined with Magnum’s professional quality video compression and SoC hardware and software expertise creates a unique and powerful platform for streaming video. The Magnum team is excited to join forces to develop solutions for a future where video presence is pervasive and widely deployed at both the consumer and commercial premises.”
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments