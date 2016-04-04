© otnaydur dreamstime.com

Qualcomm and Ricardo sign wireless electric vehicle charging license deal

Qualcomm and Ricardo have entered into a Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging (WEVC) technology license agreement.

Ricardo, a global engineering, strategic, technical and environmental consultancy business, has licensed Qualcomm Halo technology to commercialize WEVC systems for Plug-In Hybrid (PHEVs) and Electric Vehicles (EVs). In short; Qualcomm has granted to Ricardo a royalty-bearing technology license to develop, make and supply WEVC systems for automobile manufacturers. Qualcomm subsidiaries will provide technical expertise and engineering support.



There is an increasing focus from automakers on hybrid and electric vehicles as they look to reduce tail pipe emissions. Ricardo sees WEVC as an enabling technology for automakers to drive mass adoption of EV/PHEVs by simplifying the charging challenge.



“The increasing electrification of transportation is important in enabling society to reduce its reliance upon CO2 emitting fossil fuels while also improving the quality of air in our towns and cities,” said Dave Shemmans, chief executive officer, Ricardo. “Wireless charging is a potentially very promising enabler for more widespread adoption of pure electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, with consequent environmental benefits. I am extremely pleased, therefore, that through the agreement announced today, Ricardo is now able to engineer solutions based on Qualcomm Halo technology, as an integral part of our own portfolio of low and zero emission vehicle and transportation technologies.”



“Ricardo brings a wealth of automotive engineering expertise and a real focus on performance, advanced engineering solutions, and a deep understanding of the direction the automobile industry is headed,” said Steve Pazol, vice president and general manager, wireless charging, Qualcomm Incorporated. “We are pleased to be working with Ricardo. This collaboration further strengthens the Qualcomm Halo automotive supply chain, providing options for WEVC both to the traditional automakers and the burgeoning EV entrants.”