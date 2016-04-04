© otnaydur dreamstime.com Components | April 04, 2016
Qualcomm and Ricardo sign wireless electric vehicle charging license deal
Qualcomm and Ricardo have entered into a Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging (WEVC) technology license agreement.
Ricardo, a global engineering, strategic, technical and environmental consultancy business, has licensed Qualcomm Halo technology to commercialize WEVC systems for Plug-In Hybrid (PHEVs) and Electric Vehicles (EVs). In short; Qualcomm has granted to Ricardo a royalty-bearing technology license to develop, make and supply WEVC systems for automobile manufacturers. Qualcomm subsidiaries will provide technical expertise and engineering support.
There is an increasing focus from automakers on hybrid and electric vehicles as they look to reduce tail pipe emissions. Ricardo sees WEVC as an enabling technology for automakers to drive mass adoption of EV/PHEVs by simplifying the charging challenge.
“The increasing electrification of transportation is important in enabling society to reduce its reliance upon CO2 emitting fossil fuels while also improving the quality of air in our towns and cities,” said Dave Shemmans, chief executive officer, Ricardo. “Wireless charging is a potentially very promising enabler for more widespread adoption of pure electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, with consequent environmental benefits. I am extremely pleased, therefore, that through the agreement announced today, Ricardo is now able to engineer solutions based on Qualcomm Halo technology, as an integral part of our own portfolio of low and zero emission vehicle and transportation technologies.”
“Ricardo brings a wealth of automotive engineering expertise and a real focus on performance, advanced engineering solutions, and a deep understanding of the direction the automobile industry is headed,” said Steve Pazol, vice president and general manager, wireless charging, Qualcomm Incorporated. “We are pleased to be working with Ricardo. This collaboration further strengthens the Qualcomm Halo automotive supply chain, providing options for WEVC both to the traditional automakers and the burgeoning EV entrants.”
There is an increasing focus from automakers on hybrid and electric vehicles as they look to reduce tail pipe emissions. Ricardo sees WEVC as an enabling technology for automakers to drive mass adoption of EV/PHEVs by simplifying the charging challenge.
“The increasing electrification of transportation is important in enabling society to reduce its reliance upon CO2 emitting fossil fuels while also improving the quality of air in our towns and cities,” said Dave Shemmans, chief executive officer, Ricardo. “Wireless charging is a potentially very promising enabler for more widespread adoption of pure electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, with consequent environmental benefits. I am extremely pleased, therefore, that through the agreement announced today, Ricardo is now able to engineer solutions based on Qualcomm Halo technology, as an integral part of our own portfolio of low and zero emission vehicle and transportation technologies.”
“Ricardo brings a wealth of automotive engineering expertise and a real focus on performance, advanced engineering solutions, and a deep understanding of the direction the automobile industry is headed,” said Steve Pazol, vice president and general manager, wireless charging, Qualcomm Incorporated. “We are pleased to be working with Ricardo. This collaboration further strengthens the Qualcomm Halo automotive supply chain, providing options for WEVC both to the traditional automakers and the burgeoning EV entrants.”
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments