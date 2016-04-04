© baloncici dreamstime.com

Advanced MP expands local services in the UK

Independent component distributor, Advanced MP Technology, is expanding in the UK by establishing a new Nottingham, UK office.

As a new addition to the Advanced MP’s European team, the Nottingham office will serve the UK market – along with the already established London office. Nicholas Colbeck – an 11 year old veteran in the UK electronic component distribution market – will be leading this new operation in Nottingham.



Mr. Joakim Stafwerfeldt, European Sales Director at Advanced MP Technology, added that, “Our recent expansion in the UK is in line with AMPT’s horizontal expansion plan on the global level for 2016. We are looking forward to be the new sourcing partner for our UK customers. With a local customer centric strategy, Advanced MP Technology’s European team will work continuously to maintain its top position by being a valuable partner in the electronic supply chain in the European region.”