© bakhtiarzein dreamstime.com

Rohm divests Lighting business to IRIS Ohyama Inc.

ROHM Co. Ltd. will divest the company's lighting business via a company split - effective on May 31, 2016, - whereupon the business will be acquired by IRIS Ohyama Inc.

Although the company has been successful in acquiring semiconductor and electronic device technologies in lighting equipment and lighting systems in its "Optical Device-Related Business," the conditions of the lighting equipment market remains challenging, a press release states.



With a goal of strengthening the competitiveness and profitability of the company's lighting business, Rohm has decided to execute the divestiture and sell the business to IRIS Ohyama Inc., a firm that is expanding in the lighting equipment market.