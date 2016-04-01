© gleighly dreamstime.com

Aixtron looking for a buyer?

German equipment supplier, Aixtron SE, is reportedly holding – informal – talks with potential buyers as the company is trying to cope with losing major customers.

People familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that the company is working with JPMorgan Chase & Co. to explore options – and, that is has already been in conversation with potential buyers.



Veeco Instruments – a main competitor for Aixtron – is said to be one of the potential buyers which the company has already been in talks with, the report continues.