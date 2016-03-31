© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

NKT Photonics acquires Fianium

NKT Photonics and Fianium have entered into a definitive agreement under which NKT Photonics acquire 100% of the shares of Fianium Limited Holding in an all-cash transaction.

The acquisition will strengthen NKT Photonics’ global market position within ultrafast fiber and supercontinuum lasers, combining the two companies’ geographical coverage, manufacturing facilities and complementary product portfolios. The primary market is scientific and OEM customers with an increasing focus on commercial applications.



NKT Photonics CEO Basil Garabet comments: “By combining the NKT Photonics and Fianium businesses we complement our product offering, benefiting our customers. Furthermore, we will strengthen our development competences for innovative industrial solutions, improve service globally, and obtain synergies in sales and manufacturing.”