VPG signs definitive agreement to acquire Pacific Instruments

Vishay Precision Group has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Pacific Instruments of Concord, California, a privately held company.

Pacific Instruments is a designer and manufacturer of high‐performance data acquisition systems. They have experience integrating large, high performance data acquisition and control systems, selling primarily to the aerospace, commercial aviation and defense markets, mainly in the US. The company provides installation, facility integration, training and on-going technical support for their manufactured products.



Ziv Shoshani, VPG’s chief executive officer said, “Pacific Instruments’ products provide an excellent extension to our Foil Technology segment, which already offers data acquisition systems, primarily in the field of strain measurement. Pacific has extensive experience integrating large, high performance data acquisition and control systems for government and commercial customers, mainly in the U.S. This combination allows us to bring Pacific Instruments’ premier measurement systems to an expanded geographic and market footprint in Europe and Asia, while significantly improving the engineering capabilities we can bring to our customers for the product segment.”



The purchase price for this business is approximately USD 11.0 million, subject to customary post-closing adjustments.