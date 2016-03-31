© baloncici dreamstime.com

Mouser expands to South Korea with customer service center

Mouser Electronics is opening its South Korea Customer Service Center, located in Seoul.

“In South Korea, our business grew over 170 percent in the last five years, and our customer base grew 135 percent,” stated Mark Burr-Lonnon, Mouser’s Senior Vice President of APAC and EMEA business. “We are very excited about this exceptional growth and see a local presence as an important next step in this market for Mouser. We believe that this business growth is a result of our strategy of stocking and distributing the newest products first, as well as providing one-stop shopping with a fast delivery time, to give our customers a time-to-market advantage.”



Experiencing several years of record business, Mouser is ready for continued growth with a two-phase expansion under way at its worldwide headquarters. The first phase, completed in early 2016, has added 250'000 square feet (23'226 square meters) to the distributor’s distribution facilities. “Unlike many distributors, Mouser takes a centralized approach with a single warehouse that streamlines operations, helping our customers to get our vast selection of the newest products and overall inventory first and faster. This is one of the things that sets us apart and enables us to ship same-day to Korea, with arrival within three business days,” adds Burr-Lonnon.