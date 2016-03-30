© tom_schmucker dreamstime.com

Jury: Enplas willfully infringes Seoul Semiconductor's patents

Seoul Semiconductor has prevailed in a patent infringement lawsuit regarding LED backlight lens technology against Japanese lens maker Enplas.

In October 2013, Enplas sued Seoul in U.S. federal court in California seeking a declaratory judgment that its products do not infringe Seoul’s LED backlight lens patent and backlight system patent. Enplas also asked the court to find that Seoul’s patents are invalid. In April 2014, Seoul filed an answer, defending its patents and asserted counter-claims that Enplas is actively inducing infringement of Seoul’s patents.



On March 24, 2016, a California federal jury rendered a verdict finding that Enplas actively induced infringement of Seoul’s patented technology with respect to all of the asserted patent claims and that such infringement was willful. The jury agreed that Seoul’s LED backlight lens patents are valid and rejected Enplas’s invalidity arguments, the jury also awarded Seoul USD 4.07 million in damages for inducement.