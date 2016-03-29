© ginasanders dreamstime.com

Everlight Electronics expands with new facility for LED automotive lighting

Taiwanese LED packaging service provider, Everlight Electronics, is building a new facility in Taiwan. The plant will be focused towards the manufacturing of automotive lighting products.

The facility – based in Tongluo, central Taiwan, is scheduled to start production by the end of the second quarter of 2016, according to a report in DigiTimes.



According to the report the company has received certification for LED automotive lighting products from US-, Europe-, China- and South Korea-based automakers.