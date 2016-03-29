© peaz dreamstime.com

Fire accident at Epistar fab

Around 6 p.m., on the March 28, Epistar's Fab 3 had a fire broke out at the company's waste water residue tank.

The fire started from the wasted water tank near the parking area in the basement. It was put out around three and a half hours later. No injuries occurred in the fire. The company also informs that the accident will have no significant impact in terms of business and finance.



The building and facilities are still under examination after the fire and the manufacturing of Fab 3 / N3 is temporarily shut down. Other manufacturing site will support the capacity needed, the company states in a press release.