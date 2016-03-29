© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Arctic Sand Technologies expands in the USA and Taiwan

Arctic Sand Technologies has opened its new corporate headquarters in Burlington, Massachusetts, a new Power IC Design Center in Santa Clara, California and a Sales, Applications Engineering and Customer Support Center in Taiwan.

Comments Arctic Sand Technologies’ CEO Gary Davison: “With multiple product launches on the horizon to complement our industry leading LED drivers, our business is expanding into a new phase. Our new headquarters, design and sales facilities will better assure our global reach; enabling us to deploy our engineering, marketing and sales talent to fully exploit the massive potential of our game changing power conversion technologies.”