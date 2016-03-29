© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

TSMC to build new 12-inch wafer plant in Nanjing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company has signed an investment agreement with the municipal government of Nanjing, China, to establish a 12-inch wafer fab and a design service center.

The agreement affirms that TSMC will make an investment in Nanjing valued at USD 3 billion to establish TSMC (Nanjing) Co. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary managing a 12-inch wafer fab and a design service center.



TSMC’s 12-inch fab site in Nanjing will be located in the Pukou Economic Development Zone. Planned capacity is 20'000 12-inch wafers per month, and the facility is scheduled to commence production of 16nm process technology in the second half of 2018.



“With our 12-inch fab and our design service center in Nanjing, we aim to provide closer support to customers as well as expand our business opportunities in China in step with the rapid growth of the Chinese semiconductor market over the last several years,” said TSMC Chairman Dr. Morris Chang. “We look forward to stronger collaboration with our customers to further expand our market share in China.”