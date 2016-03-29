© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Littelfuse completes acquisition of TE's circuit protection business

Littelfuse has successfully completed its acquisition of the circuit protection business of TE Connectivity for $350 million in cash.

The circuit protection business has a strong position in polymer-based resettable circuit protection devices, and a global presence in the automotive, battery, industrial, communications and mobile computing markets. The acquired business has operations in Menlo Park, California and manufacturing facilities in Tsukuba, Japan and Shanghai and Kunshan, China.



Littelfuse will continue to produce and sell PolySwitch devices, 2Pro devices, PolyZen devices and other circuit protection products that are part of the acquisition.



“This is an exciting day for Littelfuse,” said Gordon Hunter, CEO of Littelfuse. “With this acquisition, we have strengthened our core circuit protection business – both with new products and new markets. We believe our expanded product portfolio and manufacturing capabilities provide excellent growth opportunities for the future.”