© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

SMC Corporation opens a new sales office in Michigan

Pneumatics and industrial automation components manufacturer, SMC Corporation of America, is expanding its sales support by opening of a new sales office in Grand Rapids, covering all of West Michigan and Northern Michigan.

SMC expands its sales territory, previously serviced by the Detroit sales branch, with a 2'800 square-feet space for all its Sales and Account Managers enhanced with a 12 person capacity, technical training room for customers and sales trainees that is fully equipped with pneumatic components and two display stand.