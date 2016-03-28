© akeeris dreamstime.com

Amkor Technology reaches shipment milestone

Amkor Technology, a semiconductor packaging and test service provider, has shipped 700 million RF and front-end advanced system-in-package (SiP) modules for mobile device applications.

“Reaching this milestone affirms our leadership role in advanced SiP technologies,” said Steve Kelley, CEO and President of Amkor Technology Inc.



“Our broad technology portfolio and engineering talent make Amkor an excellent choice for customers seeking high-performance, miniaturized solutions. In addition to building today’s laminate-based SiPs, we are also developing wafer-level SiP technology to enable the next generation of thinner, higher-performance electronic products,” Mr. Kelley continues.